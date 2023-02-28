Warroad Girls Hockey Repeats as Class A State Champions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Warroad girls hockey team won their second-consecutive Class A State Championship this past Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Orono. The Warriors have now won four total state championships, as they repeated in 2010 and 2011.

Rylee Bartz got the Warriors on the board with a top shelf goal in the first, but Orono responded with a goal from Zoe Lopez. In the second, Warroad got two goals. Talya Hendrickson scored on a pass from Kate Johnson and then Kaiya Sandy scored on a breakaway to make it 3-1.

When the Warriors returned back home to Warroad, they were once again welcomed into town with an escort along with many family, fans, and community members waiting to cheer them on outside their home arena, “The Gardens”.

Warroad finished their season with a 26-3-1 record. It’s just the sixth time that a team repeated as Class A State Champions. Bartz, Hendrickson, Johnson, Abby Chamernick, and Katy Comstock were all named to the Class A State Tournament Team. Hendrickson tied the state tournament record with eight total assists over the span of the three-game tournament.

