Lakeland PBS

Warroad Girls Hockey Repeats as Class A State Champions

Chaz MootzFeb. 28 2023

The Warroad girls hockey team won their second-consecutive Class A State Championship this past Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Orono. The Warriors have now won four total state championships, as they repeated in 2010 and 2011.

Rylee Bartz got the Warriors on the board with a top shelf goal in the first, but Orono responded with a goal from Zoe Lopez. In the second, Warroad got two goals. Talya Hendrickson scored on a pass from Kate Johnson and then Kaiya Sandy scored on a breakaway to make it 3-1.

When the Warriors returned back home to Warroad, they were once again welcomed into town with an escort along with many family, fans, and community members waiting to cheer them on outside their home arena, “The Gardens”.

Warroad finished their season with a 26-3-1 record. It’s just the sixth time that a team repeated as Class A State Champions. Bartz, Hendrickson, Johnson, Abby Chamernick, and Katy Comstock were all named to the Class A State Tournament Team. Hendrickson tied the state tournament record with eight total assists over the span of the three-game tournament.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Warroad Girls Hockey Beats South St. Paul for Spot in Class A Title Game

Warroad Girls Hockey Dishes Out the Goals in State Quarterfinal Win Over Albert Lea

Warroad Girls Hockey Hungry to Repeat as Class A State Champions

Warroad Boys Hockey Stays Perfect on Season, Shuts Out Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.