Apr 10, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Warroad Girls’ Hockey Players Reese, Bartz Sign With New Teams

Two players on the Warroad girls’ hockey team–one current and one former–are on the move.

First, senior Taylor Reese has committed to play for St. Thomas next season. The standout forward averaged nearly 40 points and 23 goals a season in her three years on the Warroad varsity squad while guiding her team to a state title and two runner-up finishes in that time.

Reese would have been joining former Warrior Rylee Bartz with the Tommies, but the junior forward has transferred out of St. Thomas and signed with Ohio State. The Buckeyes have played for the last five national titles and won two of them.

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