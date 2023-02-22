Lakeland PBS

Warroad Girls Hockey Hungry to Repeat as Class A State Champions

Chaz MootzFeb. 22 2023

After an 8-0 win over Crookston in the Section 8A Championship, the Warroad girls hockey team is making their eighth-straight state tournament appearance. The Warriors will try to accomplish what they did in 2010-2011 and repeat as Class A State Champions.

Last year, Warroad defeated Proctor/Hermantown 6-1 in the Class A title to claim their program’s third state championship. The Warriors are veteran-led team that returned back 15 players from last year’s team and have 10 seniors on their current roster.

Warroad has one of the top lines in the state in Rylee Bartz, Kate Johnson, and Talya Hendrickson. The trio of seniors have combined for 122 goals and 275 points scored this season.

The Warriors earned the #1 seed in the Class A state tournament with a 23-3-1 record and will open up the state quarterfinal round against Albert Lea on Wednesday, February 22 at 6:00 PM.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Warroad Boys Hockey Stays Perfect on Season, Shuts Out Bemidji

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Defeats Bemidji in Section 8AA Quarterfinals

Golden Apple: Park Rapids High School to Host One-Act Play Competition

Northern Lakes Girls Hockey Gets Big Win Over Detroit Lakes

Recently Added

Common Ground: Jesse Dermody Sculptures

Posted on Feb. 22 2023

Lakeland Currents: Brainerd Lakes Chamber & Businesses

Posted on Feb. 17 2023

Backroads: NATL PARK SRVC

Posted on Feb. 16 2023

Common Ground: New Downtown Mural in Park Rapids, MN

Posted on Feb. 15 2023

Lakeland Currents: Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge

Posted on Feb. 10 2023

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.