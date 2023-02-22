Warroad Girls Hockey Hungry to Repeat as Class A State Champions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After an 8-0 win over Crookston in the Section 8A Championship, the Warroad girls hockey team is making their eighth-straight state tournament appearance. The Warriors will try to accomplish what they did in 2010-2011 and repeat as Class A State Champions.

Last year, Warroad defeated Proctor/Hermantown 6-1 in the Class A title to claim their program’s third state championship. The Warriors are veteran-led team that returned back 15 players from last year’s team and have 10 seniors on their current roster.

Warroad has one of the top lines in the state in Rylee Bartz, Kate Johnson, and Talya Hendrickson. The trio of seniors have combined for 122 goals and 275 points scored this season.

The Warriors earned the #1 seed in the Class A state tournament with a 23-3-1 record and will open up the state quarterfinal round against Albert Lea on Wednesday, February 22 at 6:00 PM.