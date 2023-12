Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Warroad Warriors, the defending Class A state champions in girls’ hockey, were out in Moorhead today facing off with the Spuds. Moorhead took the lead in the first and beat Warroad 1-0, giving the Warriors their third loss of the season.

Warroad is 7-3 and begin a three-game homestand next Tuesday.

