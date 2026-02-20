Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Feb 20, 2026 | By: Lakeland News
Warroad Girls’ Hockey Flips Script on Dodge County, Advances to State Championship
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
02-20-2026
Sports
Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Beats Lakeville North in Class AA Consolation Semis
02-20-2026
Sports
Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Defeats Esko 76-51 on the Road
02-20-2026
Sports
Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Falls to Moorhead in Final Game of Regular Season
02-19-2026
News
Bemidji High School Girls’ Hockey Falls in Heartbreaker to Edina
Scroll To Top