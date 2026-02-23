Warroad Girls’ Hockey Falls to Breck 4-1 in State Championship Game

Warroad and Breck faced off for the fourth time in the Class A girls’ hockey championship at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday.

The Warriors fell 4-1 after an empty netter, but it’s been an impressive run for the team, who were making their fifth consecutive championship appearance on their 11th straight tournament appearance.

“I feel like the teams get better every year,” said senior forward and captain Emmie Hardwick after the game. “Like, these girls are really young. We have a young team and they’re working their way to get back, but it’s never going to get easier to get back here, and it’s just going to be a harder battle each year for the rest of the girls.

She continued, “I’m really proud of our team. We overcame a lot, we learned a lot, we grew a lot. Even though that game wasn’t what we wanted, it was—it was a fun game to play. We worked as a team, we believed in each other. I thought we did what we could.”

Four players from Warroad were named to the Class A All-Tournament team: junior forward Jaylie French, senior forward Taylor Reese, senior defender Vivienne Marcowka, and freshman forward Olivia Anthony.