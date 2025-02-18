Warroad Girls’ Hockey Enters Class A State Tourney as 3-Seed

Warroad girls’ hockey will enter the Class A state hockey tournament this week as the number 3 seed.

The Warriors are the back-to-back state champs and are making their 10th consecutive state tourney appearance. They’ve won 17 games in a row, are ranked number 1 in almost every poll, and have the top QRF in their class by 12 points.

They’ll open their tournament on Wednesday, February 19th at 1 p.m. against the 6-seed Marshall. The Tigers have one of the best scorers in the state, Brooklyn Mowk, who has 82 points this season. That’s second only to Grand Rapids-Greenway’s Mercury Bischoff.