Feb 18, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Warroad Girls’ Hockey Defeats Luverne, Stays Unbeaten in State Quarterfinal Round

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

bemidji girls hockey section title ceremony

02-18-2026

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Excited for Edina Match-Up in 3rd Ever State Appearance, 1st Since 2007

rick alivia coe bemidji girls hockey reversed thumbnail

02-18-2026

Sports

Former Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Coach Coe Sees Family Legacy Continued at State Tourney

pequot lakes bemidji basketball thumbnail

02-17-2026

Sports

Pequot Lakes Boys’ Basketball on 14-Game Win Streak After Beating Bemidji

Brainerd Warriors Basketball Helmet Generic sqk

02-17-2026

Sports

Brainerd Boys’ Basketball Snaps Skid With Win Over Willmar