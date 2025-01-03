Warroad Girls’ Hockey Defeats Bemidji 5-1 in 2nd Meeting of Season

Warroad girls’ hockey halted a two-game skid in mid-December by sweeping their own holiday tournament this past weekend and now find themselves back atop the Class A rankings. Meanwhile, Bemidji halted their own two-game skid by going unbeaten in the New Hope Holiday Tournament and are ranked 16th in Class AA.

The Greater Minnesota conference foes met for the second time this season Thursday with Bemidji making the trip up to Warroad. The Warriors won the first clash 9-3.

Warroad beat Bemidji 5-1 to improve their record to 11-3, while the Lumberjacks drop to 9-6-1.