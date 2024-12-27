Warroad Girls’ Hockey Back to Winning with 6-0 Victory Over Crookston

The Warroad girls’ hockey team has won the Class A championship three years in a row and look to continue their dominance this season. They started off with a record of 7-1 but have found themselves in a two-game skid after a pair of away games. The Warriors were back in Warroad on Thursday hosting Crookston as part of the Hockeytown Holiday Classic.

Warroad would finish the game with a score of 6-0 over Crookston and now stand with an 8-3 record overall. Jaylie French and Katy Comstock finished with two goals, one assist, while Taylor Reese and Kaiya Sandy both connected with the back of the net for one goal each.

The Warriors will host another pair of games as part of the Hockeytown Holiday Classic this weekend.