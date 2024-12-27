Dec 26, 2024 | By: Matthew Freeman

Warroad Girls’ Hockey Back to Winning with 6-0 Victory Over Crookston

The Warroad girls’ hockey team has won the Class A championship three years in a row and look to continue their dominance this season. They started off with a record of 7-1 but have found themselves in a two-game skid after a pair of away games. The Warriors were back in Warroad on Thursday hosting Crookston as part of the Hockeytown Holiday Classic.

Warroad would finish the game with a score of 6-0 over Crookston and now stand with an 8-3 record overall. Jaylie French and Katy Comstock finished with two goals, one assist, while Taylor Reese and Kaiya Sandy both connected with the back of the net for one goal each.

The Warriors will host another pair of games as part of the Hockeytown Holiday Classic this weekend.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Xr:d:daf97mluur4:107,j:7503419487192605719,t:24032220

Brainerd Ymca

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Sports

Bemidji High School Bowlers Making Their Mark on the Program

Sports

Warroad Boys’ Hockey Holds Off Rival Grand Forks-Red River 4-2

Sports

Warroad Local Hampton Slukynsky Makes World Juniors USA Hockey Team

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Holds Alumni Game During Holiday Break