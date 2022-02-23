Warroad Girls Hockey Back at State Tournament for 7th Year in a Row

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Warroad girls hockey team has made the trip to the Xcel Energy Center to compete in the Class A state tournament in seven straight years. In every one of their six previous trips to state, though, the Warriors have not been able to bring the state championship plaque back home to Warroad. This year, they hope to bring some hardware back to Hockeytown, USA.

Offensively, Warroad is led by two junior forwards who have both scored over 80 points this season, Talya Hendrickson (83 points scored) and Kate Johnson (81 points scored). The Warriors also have a strong defense that has posted 11 shutouts this year. Between the pipes is goalie Kendra Nordick, who is a top-5 finalist in the state for senior goaltender of the year.

Warroad earned the 1 seed in the Class A state tournament and will face off against River Lakes in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, February 23rd at 6:00 PM.