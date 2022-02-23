Lakeland PBS

Warroad Girls Hockey Back at State Tournament for 7th Year in a Row

Chaz MootzFeb. 22 2022

The Warroad girls hockey team has made the trip to the Xcel Energy Center to compete in the Class A state tournament in seven straight years. In every one of their six previous trips to state, though, the Warriors have not been able to bring the state championship plaque back home to Warroad. This year, they hope to bring some hardware back to Hockeytown, USA.

Offensively, Warroad is led by two junior forwards who have both scored over 80 points this season, Talya Hendrickson (83 points scored) and Kate Johnson (81 points scored). The Warriors also have a strong defense that has posted 11 shutouts this year. Between the pipes is goalie Kendra Nordick, who is a top-5 finalist in the state for senior goaltender of the year.

Warroad earned the 1 seed in the Class A state tournament and will face off against River Lakes in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, February 23rd at 6:00 PM.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Trio of Bemidji Gymnasts Returning to State

Roseau Girls Hockey Ends Season with Loss to Moorhead in Section Semis

Bemidji Nordic Ski Girls Team & Boys Duo Ready for State

Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls Hockey Take To The Ice Against Duluth

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - The Fight Against AIS in MN Waters

Posted on Feb. 18 2022

Backroads: Jon Arthur Schmidt

Posted on Feb. 17 2022

Common Ground: Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club Part 1 of 2

Posted on Feb. 16 2022

Lakeland Currents - Minnesota Conservation Federation

Posted on Feb. 11 2022

Backroads: Mary Cutrufello

Posted on Feb. 10 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.