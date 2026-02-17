Warroad Girls’ Hockey Back at State for Record 17th Time, Enters Tourney as Top Seed

Warroad girls’ hockey has arguably been the most dominate team in Class A over the past decade, where they’ve made 11 straight state tournament appearances, won three straight state titles from 2023 to 2025, and finished as runners-up three times, most recently last season.

The overtime loss to Dodge County in the title game a year ago ended the Warriors’ attempt at a historic fourth-straight state championship, but while the heartbreaking loss has given the girls some added motivation, it isn’t defining this year’s run.

“I think it definitely fuels us, but we still have to start new again,” said senior forward Taylor Reese. “We’re doing everything we can to be back in that game.”

“We obviously think about it and we want to redeem ourselves from last year, but we kind of have to move past [what happened] last year,” added senior goaltender Payton Rolli. “It’s a new year.”

Head coach David “Izzy” Marvin, one of the most decorated head coaches in the state, had similar sentiments.

“I don’t think, ‘Well, we got to go back and do what we didn’t do last year.’ I mean, that’s over with, in my opinion,” he said. “We’re a different team and we’re excited to go down this year and see how we stack up.”

One of the biggest keys to the Warriors success this season has been their depth. Warroad rotates six defenders and run three lines regularly. They have 10 players with five-plus goals, and four with 15 or more. They’re also getting solid goaltending from Rolli. The University of Minnesota commit has a 1.29 goals against average this year.

“All of us had to play as a team together,” said Rolli. “That showed against East Grand Forks [in the section championship]. We worked well together and just kept working the whole game and didn’t let off the gas.”

It helped Warroad roll through the Section 8A tournament, where they outscored opponents 15-0, earning them the #1 seed heading into the state tournament.

“It feels nice to have the 1-seed in the tournament,” admitted Reese. “But in our eyes, I don’t think that changes anything.”

“Every year is very different and every team gives you a different game,” said senior forward Emmie Hardwick. “In playoff hockey, anything can happen. There’s so many upsets. So, even coming in as the number one seed, you still got to work hard and you got to make sure that you’re not that upset.”

The Warriors come into the 2026 state tournament chasing their sixth state title. They hold the tournament records for most games won, runners-up finishes, and goals scored.

Warroad will play 8th-seed Luverne in the Class A quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. They have never lost a state quarterfinal game.