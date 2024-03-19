Lakeland PBS

Warroad Defender Katy Comstock Commits to Bemidji State

Lakeland News — Mar. 19 2024

Katy Comstock, the junior defensive captain out of Warroad, has announced via Instagram her commitment to play for Bemidji State starting in the fall of 2025.

Comstock helped lead the Warriors to their third straight state title this season behind six goals and 26 assists, all while anchoring a defense that only allowed 1.7 goals per game.

She will become the fourth player from Warroad girls hockey to play for the Beavers. The other three currently playing there are junior forward Geno Hendrickson and freshman forwards Talya Hendrickson and Kate Johnson – Comstock won two state titles with the latter two players.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.