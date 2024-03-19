Warroad Defender Katy Comstock Commits to Bemidji State

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Katy Comstock, the junior defensive captain out of Warroad, has announced via Instagram her commitment to play for Bemidji State starting in the fall of 2025.

Comstock helped lead the Warriors to their third straight state title this season behind six goals and 26 assists, all while anchoring a defense that only allowed 1.7 goals per game.

She will become the fourth player from Warroad girls hockey to play for the Beavers. The other three currently playing there are junior forward Geno Hendrickson and freshman forwards Talya Hendrickson and Kate Johnson – Comstock won two state titles with the latter two players.

