Warroad Boys’ Hockey Wins Class A State Championship, Brings Home 1st Title in 21 Years

After 21 years, the wait is over—the Warriors are state champions once again.

Heartbreak had defined Warroad boys’ hockey at the state tournament the past two decades, where they came close, but just not close enough. On Saturday against top seed Hibbing/Chisholm, the third-seeded Warriors finally exorcised their hockey demons in dramatic fashion to win their fifth state title in program history.

It started less than two minutes into the game when sophomore Conner Lund gave Warroad the 1-0 lead. The score would stay that way until midway into the second period, when the Blue Jackets would tie the game at one, but Ayven Hontvet would answer 45 seconds later to give the Warriors the lead right back.

“I think that made a big difference,” said head coach Jay Hardwick after the game. “I know when we played Hibbing earlier in the year, we got down right away. Hibbing played well with the lead, and so for us to jump out to that lead right away certainly helped.”

Helping protect that lead was senior goaltender Patrick Kennedy, who made 21 saves in that second period.

“I mean, we needed all of them for sure, and to keep our team in it,” said Kennedy. “And it was huge.”

Late in the period, the Warriors’ top line would give their net-minder some cushion, scoring a goal that had the whole arena buzzing.

“I did like a stop up and I saw [Gavin Andersen] go to the net,” said senior forward Mooney Shaugabay. “I just pretty much threw it over there and it went right on his stick, thankfully.”

“I saw it hit my stick, but I don’t know were it went,” Andersen admitted, “but it went in five hole and I was so jacked to see it at the back of the net.”

The second period was electric, but the third period was almost improbable. Hibbing would score early to cut the lead to one, then with under five minutes to play, they’d tie the game. Just 39 seconds after that, the Blue Jackets had the lead, forcing Hardwick to call a timeout.

“The thing was just to calm down and get our bearings,” he said. “I thought after that we went out and we played hard and you know, got Patrick out of the net there with about a minute-30 left.”

That’s when the unbelievable happened. With the net empty and the extra skater on, Andersen would tip in a pass from senior Broden Hontvet to tie the game at four with just 46 seconds left to play.

“It felt amazing,” said Andersen. “I’ve never been that excited in my life. And I was just standing in the slot with my stick down, and Broden made a nice tip pass and it went in.”

The Warriors would force overtime and then, just a minute into the extra frame, Shaugabay would give Hockeytown USA the moment it had been waiting for since 2005. He’d score the game-winning goal off a Rodrick Jackson pass during an odd-man rush, ending the game 5-4 in OT and sending the Warroad faithful into a frenzy.

“This win goes out to all those guys who fell short,” Shaugabay said after the win. “There’s no way to describe it. Like, this community has been so good to us through all the years of struggling, and to finally get it done for them is absolutely surreal.”

The Warriors made the nearly six-hour drive back home on Sunday and were escorted into town by police cars and fire trucks. Members of the Warroad community, hockey fans, parents, and youth players waited outside the Gardens Arena to celebrate with the team.

The show of support is indicative of what hockey means in the small town of less than 2,000 people and shows the impact of what a state title will have on future generations of Warriors.

“It’s special to come back to a place that you’re so welcomed and cheered for,” said senior captain Broden Hontvet after they returned home. “[This title is] not just for my team and I this year, but it’s for everyone else that maybe didn’t get one since 2005. So, it’s not just one win, it’s—whatever, 21 years worth of wins for our community.”

“I watched my brother fail twice,” added senior captain Sam Hard. “He got fourth and second, and that kind of made me really, really want to do it as well, and bringing it at home means much more than just for our team. It’s for the whole entire community.”