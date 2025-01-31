Warroad Boys’ Hockey Shirks Expectations, Primed for Run at 4th Consecutive State Appearance

If you had any doubts about Warroad boys’ hockey coming into this season, the team has proved otherwise thus far.

After graduating Mr. Hockey winner Jayson Shaugabay and Frank Brimsek Award winner Hampton Slukynsky two years ago, and then UND commit Carson Pilgrim last year, it’s was only natural for those on the outside to have questions. But the Warriors are 15-5-1, ranked third in Class A, and primed to make a run at their fourth straight state tournament appearance.

“At the start of the year, people thought we weren’t going to be very good. And I think that throughout the year so far, we prove people wrong and that we are a contender in Class A,” junior captain Broden Hontvet said. “I think it’s just that relief of not having the Warroad expectation like we have [in the past].”

“It’s just a relief that we can just go out there and play our game every day,” the defenseman continued. “We try not to do too many things that are out of this world. Just keep it simple everyday and stick to our systems and play how [Coach Hardwick] wants us to play.”

There are just four games left in the regular season for Warroad, and a big one looms Tuesday against Section 8A foe East Grand Forks, a team they beat 3-1 on the road back in mid-January. It’ll be the Warriors last section game before the postseason, as well as a chance to solidify the top spot heading into the Section 8A tournament.

“We watched a lot of film on them to get ready for them,” senior captain Taven James said of East Grand Forks. “We beat them in their barn, so it was good to go down there and get the win, but it’s hard to beat a team twice. So we’ve just got to be ready when they come up here.”

“We’re just going to need to be more gritty on pucks and we’re playing well right now,” the forward continued. “We just need to be there mentally, but we’re having a fun year and it’s awesome.”

Warroad also saw a new leader in wins for boys hockey with Head Coach Jay Hardwick winning his 238th game on Saturday, January 25th versus Northfield.