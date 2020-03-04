Lakeland PBS

Warroad Boys Hockey Making First Trip To State In Ten Years

Chaz MootzMar. 4 2020

The Warroad boys hockey team is making its 22nd state appearance after knocking off East Grand Forks in the Section 8A championship game last week. With the history and tradition of hockey in Warroad, most would expect that this is nothing new for the Warriors, but it’s actually been ten years since Warroad made a state appearance. After finally making it back to the Xcel Energy Center, the Warriors are ready to make their mark in Saint Paul.

The Warriors earned the number one seed in the Class A state tournament and will take on Hutchinson in the quarterfinal match in Saint Paul on Wednesday, March 4th. Puck drop in that game is slated for 6:00.

