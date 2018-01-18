Warriors Rolling Headed Into Match-up Against Duluth East

If you’re looking for a team that’s clicking on all cylinders recently, look no further than the Brainerd Warriors Boys Hockey Team. The team is on fire after beating Moorhead last week for the section lead, earning them a nine ranking in Class 2A.

Head Coach Dave Aus says the team has had a perfect combination recipe for success so far this season.

Despite beating Moorhead their last two match-ups at the Essentia Health Sports Center, this win felt different to the Warriors.

The Warriors’ 10-4 record will be put to the test on Friday night in a Top-10 match-up against #4 Duluth East. The Warriors say they’ll be ready for the challenge.

The Warriors aren’t quite yet looking towards Friday night, as they still have to take on Fergus Falls on Thursday night on the road.