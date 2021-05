Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Monday, May 24 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

This inspiring and compelling documentary invites viewers into the lives of contemporary Native American role models. It focuses on the under reported themes of Nation Re-Building, Tribal Justice and Cultural Revitalization.