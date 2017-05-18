Warrant Forgiveness Day in Hennepin County
“Warrant Forginess Day,” an event that helps people with low-level arrest warrant can potentially have their charges get dismissed in exchange for a few hours of community service on Saturday at Sabathani Community Center.
The event will help people, who don’t pose a risk to public safety out of jail, which can save taxpayers more than $100 a day.
People with a low-level arrest warrants in Hennepin County, including misdemeanor arrest warrants are eligible. However, people with felony warrants, domestic violence and DWI warrants, won’t be eligible.
Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal said in a press release, if the event is successful, there could be others in different parts of the city. People with charges have to verify their warrant status at the community center.
