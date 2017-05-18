DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Warrant Forgiveness Day in Hennepin County

Rolyne Joseph
May. 18 2017
Leave a Comment

“Warrant Forginess Day,” an event that helps people with low-level arrest warrant can potentially have their charges get dismissed in exchange for a few hours of community service on Saturday at Sabathani Community Center.

The event will help people, who don’t pose a risk to public safety out of jail, which can save taxpayers more than $100 a day.

People with a low-level arrest warrants in Hennepin County, including misdemeanor arrest warrants are eligible. However, people with felony warrants, domestic violence and DWI warrants, won’t be eligible.

Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal said in a press release, if the event is successful, there could be others in different parts of the city. People with charges have to verify their warrant status at the community center.

Rolyne Joseph
Contact the Author Rolyne Joseph
rjoseph@lptv.org

Related Posts

Measles Outbreak Now To 48, Including Adults

Measles Outbreak In Hennepin County Now At 20

MN Attorney General Sues Volkswagen

Minnesota Woman Sues Hospital After A New Born Mix Up

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Jeremy Jenkins said

Yes I agree that was a totally racist charged statement that is completely not t... Read More

Wendy said

Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More

Rhonda said

Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More

Latest Story

Hy-Vee and Pinky Swear Foundation Announce New 5K & Fun Run Event

Hy-Vee, Inc. has partnered with Pinky Swear Foundation, a national charitable organization that supports children with cancer and their families,
Posted on May. 18 2017

Recently Added

Hy-Vee and Pinky Swear Foundation Announce New 5K & Fun Run Event

Posted on May. 18 2017

Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Posted on May. 18 2017

High Winds & Waves Damage Lake Bemidji Fishing Pier

Posted on May. 18 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.