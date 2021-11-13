Warming Shelter in Brainerd Closer to Getting Green Light

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A warming shelter for the homeless in Brainerd is one step closer to receiving the green light.

A draft ordinance was approved by the Brainerd Planning Commission on October 26. Shelters are currently not allowed in Brainerd because of current zoning codes.

The shelter would be located at 1919 South 6th Street and would have to follow stipulations, including a limit of 30 beds, a full staff during all hours of operation, and more.

There will be a public hearing during Monday’s City Council meeting. Council members could vote to adopt the ordinance that day if they choose to.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today