Lakeland PBS

Warming Shelter in Brainerd Closer to Getting Green Light

Lakeland News — Nov. 12 2021

A warming shelter for the homeless in Brainerd is one step closer to receiving the green light.

A draft ordinance was approved by the Brainerd Planning Commission on October 26. Shelters are currently not allowed in Brainerd because of current zoning codes.

The shelter would be located at 1919 South 6th Street and would have to follow stipulations, including a limit of 30 beds, a full staff during all hours of operation, and more.

There will be a public hearing during Monday’s City Council meeting. Council members could vote to adopt the ordinance that day if they choose to.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Veterans Honored By Naval Officers in Brainerd

Golden Apple: 3rd Graders Honor Veterans at Brainerd’s Lowell Elementary

Brainerd High School Eases Mask Requirements for After-School Activities

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Jaycees Announces New Virtual Fishing Tournament

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.