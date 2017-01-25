Warm Winter Weather Closes Outdoor Rinks

On a January afternoon, the Bemidji City Park normally is alive with winter fun. But due to the stretch of mild weather we’re experiencing, the park sits quiet and the outdoor rinks and facilities have had to close.

What normally this time of year is covered with a blanket of white snow, is now showing large signs of brown and green, a scene more commonly seen in March and April.

At Bemidji City Park, the ice has melted so much that grass has started to poke through the ice creating a hazard for those who want to skate.

Current temperatures are not ideal for making ice, so it maybe a week or longer before the outdoor rinks see some skating action.

If you would like more information on the parks and their current conditions please click the link: http://www.ci.bemidji.mn.us/index.asp?Type=B_BASIC&SEC=%7B725319E3-7E88-477A-A054-3EA29CE28DDD%7D