Walz’s Budget Proposal Would Give DNR $287 Million in Funding

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One part of Gov. Walz’s One Minnesota Budget, which was presented in full on Tuesday, will put more funding into the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The budget proposal would invest approximately $287.4 million of one-time and operational funding for the DNR. The funding would be intended to connect people to the outdoors, mitigate and adapt to climate change, manage natural resources proactively, and address operational needs.

“This really is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make sure that those parks and those trails and our boat accesses and our streams are there for Minnesotans for the future, for our health and wellness, for our recreational enjoyment, and for our economic well-being,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen.

DNR officials say many of their facilities, from state park buildings to fish hatcheries, are 60 to 90 years old.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today