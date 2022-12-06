Lakeland PBS

Walz Touts Opportunities from Massive $17.6B Budget Surplus

Lakeland News — Dec. 6 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers will head into the 2023 legislative session with a massive $17.6 billion projected budget surplus.

Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that he would like to return some of that money to taxpayers with rebate checks. He says the money presents a “golden opportunity” to make Minnesota a fairer, more inclusive and more prosperous state.

Leaders of the new Democratic majority in both houses of the Legislature were short on details about how they would like to use the surplus. Republicans, whose influence will be limited now that they have lost control of the Senate, are calling for tax cuts.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd City Council Discusses 2023 Levy at Budget Workshop

Minnesota Health Commissioner, 3 Cabinet Members Quitting

Walz Says Minnesota Legislature Could Legalize Pot in 2023

MN State and Legislative Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.