Walz to Give Guidance to Schools on Fall Semester By the End of July

Lakeland News — Jul. 8 2020

The clock is ticking for schools in the state to make plans for the upcoming fall semester.

Governor Tim Walz has said he will give guidance to schools by the end of the month, but that they should prepare for three scenarios – complete distance learning, in-person classes, or a hybrid of both.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued guidelines saying that schools should aim to start the academic year physically present in school. Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently said students should return to the classroom, with agency director Dr. Robert Redfield saying unequivocally that it’s better for students to be in school than at home. Dr. Redfield says the CDC encourages all schools to reopen with customized plans to minimize the spread of the coronavirus while giving students access to school services.

“It’s clear that the greater risk to our society is to have these schools close,” said Dr. Redfield.

