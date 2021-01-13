Walz to Deploy MN National Guard to State Capitol Ahead of Biden’s Inauguration
Gov. Tim Walz says he plans to deploy the Minnesota National Guard to protect against potential threats to the state capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
The storming of the U.S. Capitol last week by President Donald Trump’s supporters and an FBI memo warning of threats to the Minnesota and Michigan state capitols for this weekend has raised concerns about the potential for more violence.
