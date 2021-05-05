Lakeland PBS

Walz to Call on Minnesota Legislature to Pass Summer Learning Plan

Destiny Wiggins — May. 4 2021

The $150 million package will help students catch up on learning disruptions from the pandemic. It includes proposals for school- and community-based learning opportunities, field trips and hands-on learning, mental health support, summer preschool, and college courses for graduating seniors.

The Governor’s summer learning package will expand summer 2021 programming, providing over $50 million dollars in federal funds. The package also includes a one-time $25 million funding to reduce the financial hardship incurred by school districts and charter schools due to a decline in enrollment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bemidji Area Schools plans to use the potential funding by creating a credit recover program for high school students during the summer, allowing them to catch up on a credits.

The district will also be able to provide more opportunities such as field trips during the summer program to add and enhance student involvement.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

