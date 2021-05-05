Walz to Call on Minnesota Legislature to Pass Summer Learning Plan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The $150 million package will help students catch up on learning disruptions from the pandemic. It includes proposals for school- and community-based learning opportunities, field trips and hands-on learning, mental health support, summer preschool, and college courses for graduating seniors.

The Governor’s summer learning package will expand summer 2021 programming, providing over $50 million dollars in federal funds. The package also includes a one-time $25 million funding to reduce the financial hardship incurred by school districts and charter schools due to a decline in enrollment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bemidji Area Schools plans to use the potential funding by creating a credit recover program for high school students during the summer, allowing them to catch up on a credits.

The district will also be able to provide more opportunities such as field trips during the summer program to add and enhance student involvement.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today