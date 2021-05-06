Walz to Announce Timeline to End All COVID-19 Restrictions in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Walz plans to announce a timeline on Thursday to end all COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota. The Governor will announce his plan at noon tomorrow.

A spokesperson for Walz said in a statement today that the Governor is making plans to wind down COVID-19 restrictions and get Minnesota back to business as usual. The statement says the Governor will also be doubling down on vaccination efforts because the vaccine has proven to be the best tool to control the virus.

