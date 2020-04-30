Lakeland PBS

Walz to Announce Changes to Stay-at-Home Restrictions

Nathan Green — Apr. 29 2020

On Thursday, we’ll find out to what extent the state will loosen the stay-at-home restrictions that have kept Minnesota’s economy on ice for just over a month.

Gov. Walz indicated at a news conference in Worthington today that his plan is to dial back the restrictions slowly instead of risking a huge surge in COVID-19 cases. The Governor said the intent of his order, which is due to expire Monday, was to delay the peak of the pandemic to buy time to build up hospital, testing, and tracing capacity; promote social distancing; and build up supplies of personal protective equipment.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Initiative Foundation Shifts to Emergency Relief Due to COVID-19 Crisis

Step Up to SIT Matches Babysitters With Workers in Need of Child Care

Ruby’s Pantry in Bemidji Holds Extra Food Distribution

Crow Wing Food Co-op Makes Changes to Provide Safe Shopping

Latest Stories

Initiative Foundation Shifts to Emergency Relief Due to COVID-19 Crisis

Posted on Apr. 29 2020

Step Up to SIT Matches Babysitters With Workers in Need of Child Care

Posted on Apr. 29 2020

Ruby's Pantry in Bemidji Holds Extra Food Distribution

Posted on Apr. 29 2020

Bemidji Resident Retires After 46 Years of Service at NAPA Auto Parts

Posted on Apr. 29 2020

Crow Wing Food Co-op Makes Changes to Provide Safe Shopping

Posted on Apr. 29 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.