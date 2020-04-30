Walz to Announce Changes to Stay-at-Home Restrictions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Thursday, we’ll find out to what extent the state will loosen the stay-at-home restrictions that have kept Minnesota’s economy on ice for just over a month.

Gov. Walz indicated at a news conference in Worthington today that his plan is to dial back the restrictions slowly instead of risking a huge surge in COVID-19 cases. The Governor said the intent of his order, which is due to expire Monday, was to delay the peak of the pandemic to buy time to build up hospital, testing, and tracing capacity; promote social distancing; and build up supplies of personal protective equipment.

