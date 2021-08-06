Lakeland PBS

Walz Supports Emergency Relief for Drought-Stricken Farms

Lakeland News — Aug. 5 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and a top state lawmaker say they will support an emergency financial relief package for farmers in Minnesota, where most of the state is in a severe or extreme drought.

Walz says he would support an aid package in a special session next month.

The governor got an earful at Farmfest in Redwood County Wednesday from farmers and ranchers seeking drought relief. Agriculture officials say livestock and specialty crop farmers are hardest hit because their insurance generally covers less than corn and soybean farmers.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said a financial relief package could be modeled after previous aid that lawmakers approved after flooding.

