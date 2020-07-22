Lakeland PBS

Walz Signs Order Requiring Minnesotans to Wear Masks Indoors

Lakeland News — Jul. 22 2020

Gov. Tim Walz is requiring Minnesotans to wear face masks to try to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Walz signed an executive order Wednesday requiring Minnesotans to wear a face covering in indoor businesses and indoor public settings. The order takes effect Saturday.

“If we can get a 90 to 95% compliance [rate], which we’ve seen the science shows, we can reduce the infection rates dramatically, which slows that spread and breaks that chain,” said Walz at a press conference today. “And this is the way, the cheapest, the most effective way for us to open up our businesses, for us to get our kids back in school, for us to keep our grandparents healthy, and for us to get back that life that we all miss so much.”

So far, 30 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico have issued similar mandates.

People with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that makes it unreasonable to maintain a face covering are exempt, as are children 5 and under. Violations are a petty misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $100.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka of Nisswa criticized the idea of a mandate ahead of Walz’s announcement, calling it a “heavy-handed, broad approach that won’t work well for every situation.” In a statement, he noted that many counties have been only lightly affected by the coronavirus.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

507 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Reported in Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota State Fair Will Host a Drive-Thru Food Parade

Congressman Pete Stauber Announces Over $1 Million Grant For Little Falls Airport

Walz Close to Announcing Decision on Statewide Mask Mandate

Latest Stories

507 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Reported in Minnesota on Wednesday

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Minnesota State Fair Will Host a Drive-Thru Food Parade

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Obsolete Munitions to Be Detonated at Camp Ripley Starting July 22

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Congressman Pete Stauber Announces Over $1 Million Grant For Little Falls Airport

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

BSU Men's and Women's Hockey Players Receive Academic Honors

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.