Lakeland PBS

Walz Signs Bill to Let Restaurants, Bars Temporarily Offer Takeout Alcohol

Nathan Green — Apr. 17 2020

Governor Walz signed off today on the approval for restaurants and bars to temporarily offer beer, wine, hard seltzer, and cider with takeout orders of food.

The Senate File 4489 limits alcohol purchases to beer, wine, hard seltzer, and cider that is sold in its original, unopened packaging, and it requires food to be included in the order. The total quantity of alcohol in a takeout order is limited to:

  • A total of no more than 72 ounces of beer, hard seltzer, and cider (the equivalent of a six-pack);
  • No more than 750 milliliters of wine (the equivalent of a bottle of wine)

You must be at least 21 years or older to purchase alcohol, and delivery is not allowed.

This temporary change in the state will expire when restaurants are no longer required by executive order to be closed.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

