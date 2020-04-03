Lakeland PBS

Walz: Schools Likely to Stay Closed Through Rest of School Year

Nathan Green — Apr. 2 2020

Minnesota students may not get to step inside a classroom before the school year is over.

According to Governor Tim Walz’s orders, Minnesota schools are scheduled to be closed to students until May 4th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students are currently being taught through distance learning methods. Other states have announced students will be taught like that the rest of the school year, and now it looks likely Minnesota will also finish the school year that way.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Hospitals on High Alert After First COVID-19 Cases

MN Health Plans Agree to Waive Costs For COVID-19 Treatment

Sanford Health Taking Precautions To Help All Patients

Minnesota Reports One More Death From COVID-19

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Hospitals on High Alert After First COVID-19 Cases

Posted on Apr. 2 2020

MN Health Plans Agree to Waive Costs For COVID-19 Treatment

Posted on Apr. 2 2020

Sanford Health Taking Precautions To Help All Patients

Posted on Apr. 2 2020

Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation Receives Statewide Grant

Posted on Apr. 2 2020

Bemidji State Men's Hockey Proud of 2019-20 Season, Regardless of How It Ended

Posted on Apr. 2 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.