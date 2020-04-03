Walz: Schools Likely to Stay Closed Through Rest of School Year
Minnesota students may not get to step inside a classroom before the school year is over.
According to Governor Tim Walz’s orders, Minnesota schools are scheduled to be closed to students until May 4th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students are currently being taught through distance learning methods. Other states have announced students will be taught like that the rest of the school year, and now it looks likely Minnesota will also finish the school year that way.
