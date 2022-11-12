Walz Says Minnesota Legislature Could Legalize Pot in 2023

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections.

Gov. Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs next year. The Republican majority that blocked consideration of cannabis in the Senate will be gone when the 2023 Legislature convenes. Democrats will control both chambers and the governor’s office.

Interviewed on WCCO Radio, Walz indicated Ventura will be invited to the signing ceremony because Ventura was one of the first governors across the country to support legalization.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today