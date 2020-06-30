Lakeland PBS

Walz Says Minnesota Has Reached COVID-19 Testing Milestone

Lakeland News — Jun. 29 2020

Minnesota reported 10 more deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, the same day state officials said they had reached their goal of being able to test as many as 20,000 people per day.

Governor Tim Walz set the daily testing goal two months ago, calling it at the time a key for the state to successfully manage the pandemic. Walz touted a partnership between the state, Mayo Clinic, and the University of Minnesota to build out the capacity.

