Walz Says Minnesota Has Reached COVID-19 Testing Milestone

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota reported 10 more deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, the same day state officials said they had reached their goal of being able to test as many as 20,000 people per day.

Governor Tim Walz set the daily testing goal two months ago, calling it at the time a key for the state to successfully manage the pandemic. Walz touted a partnership between the state, Mayo Clinic, and the University of Minnesota to build out the capacity.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today