Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Walz Says He’ll Seek Hearings This Fall On Gun Restrictions

Aug. 6 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says he’ll seek hearings on gun measures this fall after the latest mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.

Democratic leaders and gun safety advocates in Minnesota have for years pursued universal background checks and “red flag” laws, which let police take guns from people thought to be a threat to themselves and others. But they have failed at the Legislature.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said Monday that universal background checks haven’t been proven to stop mass shootings. He instead advocated focusing on mental health and tougher sentencing for felons who use guns.

A Star Tribune poll last year found 9 out of 10 Minnesota voters favor mandatory criminal background checks on all gun sales.

Groups against gun violence plan a rally Wednesday evening at the Capitol.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

New Details Emerge Over Representative Grossell’s Arrest

Minnesota Agency Overpaid 2 Tribes More Than $25M

DFL Lawmakers Ask Gov. Walz To Suspend Permits For Proposed Copper-Nickel Mine

Veteran Journeying Down Mississippi River To Bring Awareness To Veterans Treatment Court

Latest Story

MnDNR Invites Public To Comment On Special Fishing Regulations

The Department of Natural Resources is holding a series of 17 public meetings where anglers and others can give their opinions about proposed
Posted on Aug. 6 2019

Latest Stories

MnDNR Invites Public To Comment On Special Fishing Regulations

Posted on Aug. 6 2019

Statistics Released On Use Of Opioids In Minnesota

Posted on Aug. 6 2019

Demolition Begins On BSU's Hagg-Sauer Hall

Posted on Aug. 6 2019
Bemidji Football Camp

Bemidji Football Hosts Kick Off Camp

Posted on Aug. 6 2019

HydraHeads Take 8th Title In Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

Posted on Aug. 6 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.