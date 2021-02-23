Lakeland PBS

Walz Proposes $518 Million Capital Investment Package

Lakeland News — Feb. 22 2021

Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $518 million capital investment package that includes 150 million for rebuilding neighborhoods hit by unrest after the death of George Floyd last May. It also includes $43 million in security upgrades for the state Capitol complex, which has been ringed by fencing since last summer’s protests.

His proposal includes $490 million in borrowing plus $28 million in cash out of the state’s general fund. It’s much smaller than a $1.9 billion package, the largest in state history, that lawmakers passed in October.

But the legislature usually passes its big bonding bills in even-numbered years. The budget is the top priority in odd-numbered years like this one, and budget commissioner Jim Schowalter said the size is “right on track” with bonding bills approved in previous budget sessions.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Public School Enrollment in Minnesota Drops During Pandemic

Walz Announces Launch of MN COVID-19 Vaccine Connector

MN Senate Approves Bill to Block Walz From Closing Schools

Minneapolis Beefing Up Security Plans Ahead of Derek Chauvin Trial

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.