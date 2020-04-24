Walz Orders Schools to Stay Closed Through Remainder of Academic Year

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Gov. Tim Walz has extended distance learning until the end of the school year and announced a plan for nearly 100,000 specific workers to safely return to their jobs.

Gov. Walz announced today that distance learning will continue through the rest of the 2019-2020 school calendar year. The state continues to look into opportunities to expand technology for students, and to provide guidance for educators on how to best connect with students, and support families. He also announced his decision to allow certain non-critical businesses to safely return to work. Developed in partnerships with hundreds of businesses, labor and worker organizations, and public health experts, this action will allow 80,000 to 100,000 Minnesotans to return to work in industrial, manufacturing, and office settings on Monday, April 27th.

A day after announcing a statewide strategy for widespread testing, Gov. Walz outlined the next steps for the COVID-19 response in Minnesota. At his press conference today, Gov. Walz explained his approach for moving Minnesota forward amid COVID-19. With the health and safety of the public as his top priority, he made clear the Stay Home order will remain in effect as we consider ways to gradually loosen restrictions starting with settings most conducive to safe practices.

“As a former teacher, this is a heartbreaking decision,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “I am sorry for all of our students who will miss out on graduations, tournaments, and end of year celebrations. While I recognize distance learning is a challenge for many families, it is critical to social distancing in Minnesota and supports the health of Minnesota’s families. We will continue looking for ways to improve the current system and better support our children,” said Walz.

“Distance learning has created new challenges for all of us, but especially students of color, Native Americans, students in Greater Minnesota, students with disabilities, and low-income families, among others,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Students are missing their friends and routines, and families are struggling to work while helping their young learners. We can and must do more to ensure that every child is receiving the education they deserve and we will always put the safety and well-being of our families first,” said Flanagan.

Prior to loosening restrictions to get Minnesotans back to work, businesses must:

Create, share, and implement a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan that sets out the actions they are taking to ensure social distancing, worker hygiene, and facility cleaning and disinfection necessary to keep workers safe

Engage in health screening of employees and ensure that sick employees stay home

Continue to work from home whenever possible

“This is a limited first step in the process of safely reopening some businesses and returning Minnesotans to work,” said Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove. “We will continue to listen to and seek input from business and community leaders and work with public health experts on creative solutions to put more people back to work as safely and quickly as possible,” said Grove.

