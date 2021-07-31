Walz Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff for Red Lake Officer Ryan Bialke

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise until sunset on Monday, August 2 in honor and remembrance of Red Lake Nation Officer Ryan Bialke.

The proclamation issued on Friday by Gov. Walz said, “Officer Bialke was an outstanding officer who was respected and admired by his colleagues and the community he served, and served with dedication, honor, pride, and dignity.” He went on to say, “The State of Minnesota recognizes Officer Bialke for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow citizens with its deepest gratitude, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire community of the Red Lake Nation.”

Officer Bialke was killed in the line of duty earlier this week on Tuesday. A Redby man has been charged with second-degree murder in his death.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today