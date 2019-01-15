Walz: Minnesota Won’t Leave Anyone Behind During Shutdown

Surrounded by faith, community and governmental leaders on Tuesday, the Democratic governor said the shutdown represents “uncharted territory” and that his administration is still assessing all the implications.
But he says the state has measures in place to protect the most vulnerable Minnesotans, at least through the end of February. He says all benefits are being paid, nobody in state government has been laid off, and he’s not asking the Legislature to come up with additional money yet.
Walz says his administration is working to try to ensure that the state gets fully reimbursed from the federal government for all the expenses it’s covering.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More
For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More
Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More
Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More