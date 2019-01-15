Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Walz: Minnesota Won’t Leave Anyone Behind During Shutdown

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 15 2019
Leave a Comment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz pledges that state government won’t leave any Minnesotan behind as it works to fill gaps left by the partial federal government shutdown.

Surrounded by faith, community and governmental leaders on Tuesday, the Democratic governor said the shutdown represents “uncharted territory” and that his administration is still assessing all the implications.

But he says the state has measures in place to protect the most vulnerable Minnesotans, at least through the end of February. He says all benefits are being paid, nobody in state government has been laid off, and he’s not asking the Legislature to come up with additional money yet.

Walz says his administration is working to try to ensure that the state gets fully reimbursed from the federal government for all the expenses it’s covering.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesotans Over 16 Can Fish Free With Kids Jan. 19 Through 21

Gov. Walz Assessing Dayton Lawsuit Filed Against PUC

Minnesota May Require Drivers To Use Hands-Free Cellphones

Minnesota Fire Deaths Drop In 2018

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

2019 Is Final Year To Receive Full Tax Benefits For Renewable Energy Systems

If you’ve been thinking about installing a solar energy system for your home, the Minnesota Commerce Department suggests that you may want
Posted on Jan. 15 2019

Latest Stories

2019 Is Final Year To Receive Full Tax Benefits For Renewable Energy Systems

Posted on Jan. 15 2019

Bemidji's Bieberdorf, Toward Announce College Commitments

Posted on Jan. 15 2019

More Details On Jayme Closs Kidnapping Case

Posted on Jan. 15 2019

New Rice Mayor Arrested For Driving Under The Influence

Posted on Jan. 15 2019

Hockey Day Minnesota Expected To Bring Bemidji An Economic Boost

Posted on Jan. 15 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.