Walz Launches Next Phase of Kids Deserve a Shot Incentive Program
Governor Walz has launched the second phase of an incentive program to encourage children ages 5-11 years of age to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Minnesota families who get their kids aged 5-11 fully vaccinated in January and February can get a $200 Visa gift card. Parents and guardians can also register their children once they have completed their two-dose series.
The registration for the $200 Visa gift card will open at 10:00 AM on Jan. 24 and close at 11:59 PM on Feb. 28.
Later this spring, there will also be drawings for five $100,000 Minnesota college scholarships for all Minnesotans 5-11 years old who are fully vaccinated. All Minnesotans ages 5-11 years old who have completed their first and second doses at any point in time will be eligible to be entered for a chance to win a $100,000 college scholarship.
More information on the Kids Deserve a Shot” incentive program can be found on the Minnesota’s COVID-19 Response website.
