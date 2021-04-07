Lakeland PBS

Walz Launches New Vaccine Outreach Campaign for Frontline Industry Workers

Lakeland News — Apr. 6 2021

Gov. Tim Walz launched an outreach campaign on Tuesday aimed at vaccinating Minnesota workers in frontline industries in the coming weeks.

The outreach effort, which is part of a broader statewide “Roll Up Your Sleeves, MN” campaign, aims to connect workers in industries like food service with opportunities to get vaccinated at state-run community vaccination sites. The campaign begins this week with workers at restaurants, bars, and breweries across the state.

As of Sunday. more than 1.8 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 1.2 million have been fully vaccinated. At least 42% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received one dose, including 83% of people 65 and older.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

