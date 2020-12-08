Walz, Health Officials Urge Minnesota to Prepare for Potential Holiday COVID-19 Spike

Click to print (Opens in new window)

During his press conference Monday, Gov. Tim Walz talked about a potential holiday spike in COVID-19 cases and how Minnesota needs to plan ahead.

It’s been 11 days since Thanksgiving, and those impacted by COVID-19 are starting to show up in the data. While the potential number of cases from Thanksgiving gatherings will continue throughout the week, the need to prepare for December holidays is now, but the message remains the same.

Gov. Walz says he expects to provide an update on whether he’ll extend restrictions on businesses affected by the four-week pause by the end of the week.

