Walz Has Yet to Announce Decision on Running for Re-Election
During Gov. Tim Walz’s educational tour last week, many topics were discussed, including his decision on running for re-election.
Walz became the state’s 41st governor in 2019. After serving in the Army National Guard as well as being a public educator, Walz won his first election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006. Now with an election next year for governor, the prospect of running for re-election is in question.
Walz hasn’t announced his decision on running for another term as of yet, but he says a answer should be provided soon. The election will take place on November 8, 2022.
