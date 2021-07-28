Lakeland PBS

Walz Has Yet to Announce Decision on Running for Re-Election

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 27 2021

During Gov. Tim Walz’s educational tour last week, many topics were discussed, including his decision on running for re-election.

Walz became the state’s 41st governor in 2019. After serving in the Army National Guard as well as being a public educator, Walz won his first election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006. Now with an election next year for governor, the prospect of running for re-election is in question.

Walz hasn’t announced his decision on running for another term as of yet, but he says a answer should be provided soon. The election will take place on November 8, 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

State Health Officials Discuss Delta Variant in Minnesota

What to Know About the Delta Variant in Minnesota

Crow Wing Co. 2022 Redistricting Could Have All Commissioners Up for Re-election

Existing COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Still in Place, Surge of Delta Variant

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.