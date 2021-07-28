Walz Has Yet to Announce Decision on Running for Re-Election

Click to print (Opens in new window)

During Gov. Tim Walz’s educational tour last week, many topics were discussed, including his decision on running for re-election.

Walz became the state’s 41st governor in 2019. After serving in the Army National Guard as well as being a public educator, Walz won his first election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006. Now with an election next year for governor, the prospect of running for re-election is in question.

Walz hasn’t announced his decision on running for another term as of yet, but he says a answer should be provided soon. The election will take place on November 8, 2022.

