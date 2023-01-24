Walz Focuses on Health, Public Safety for Next Part of Budget Proposal

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Walz administration has announced the next part of the governor’s two-year state budget, which focuses on health and safety.

The series of proposals in this budget would aim to protect Minnesotans’ health and safety through five parts and roughly $1.5 billion.

A top item in this package is expanding access to high-quality health care by establishing a MinnesotaCare public option that could benefit Minnesotans, including the roughly 300,000 people who are uninsured, by giving more options for affordable health insurance. Walz and his team also proposed expanding Medical Assistance eligibility and requiring health insurance plans regulated by state law to provide preventative measures at no cost.

Another major investment in this package is $300 million toward public safety to aid city, county, and tribal governments across the state. The budget also proposes more firearm safety measures, such as universal background checks for firearm sales and raising the minimum age to purchase a military-style gun to 21 years old.

In addition, $1 million per year for two years will be put toward firefighter training and education across Minnesota.

The final part would look to build what the Walz administration calls a “fair and equitable” justice system by addressing prisoners’ educational needs and incentives toward becoming a productive member of society. Investments in opioid addiction care and housing plans for first-generation homebuyers and homeless veterans are also in the package.

The last part of Walz’s One Minnesota Budget will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 24.

