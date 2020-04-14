Walz Extends Minnesota’s State of Emergency For 30 Days

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz has extended Minnesota’s state of emergency for an extra 30 days, giving himself the power to issue executive orders to address the COVID-19 public health crisis through May 13th.

Since Walz issued the original order March 13th, he has used his emergency powers to close schools, bars, and restaurants, and has ordered Minnesotans to largely stay home to slow the spread of the virus. He said the actions have saved lives, but the threat of COVID-19 remains.

