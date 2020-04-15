Lakeland PBS

Walz Creating Working Group to Re-open the Economy When Coronavirus Passes

Nathan Green — Apr. 14 2020

Governor Tim Walz says he is creating a working group to re-open the economy once the coronavirus passes.

Right now, he says he’d love to be able to re-open the state now with restaurants and everything else, but says that will kill people. When the time comes, though, Walz says it might not be business as usual for bars and restaurants.

Minnesota economic officials announced today that over 451,000 Minnesotans filed for unemployment benefits in the last month. That’s double the number of those who filed in all of 2019.

Walz also said that increasing testing is key for reopening the state and keeping it open in the future. He remains optimistic that testing capacity can increase very soon and has set a goal of 5,000 COVID-19 tests per day. The Governor also said he is looking at cooperative agreements with other Midwest states in order to increase the supplies and development of testing needed to monitor the spread of the coronavirus.

Health officials reported nine more COVID-19 related deaths today, but only 45 new cases, which is being attributed to lower testing numbers yesterday following the Easter holiday weekend. Officials say 98.5% of all deaths they’ve investigated involved people with pre-existing conditions, and 87 is the median age for the people who have died.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Wellness In The Woods Offering Recovery Action Plan For Those Who Need Mental Health Services

Northwoods Adventure: DNR Cancels 2020 Egg Take Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Local Gyms Find New Ways to Connect With Their Athletes

Sanford Health Deploys Rapid Testing For COVID-19 With Results in 45 Minutes

Latest Stories

MN Legislature Passes 4th COVID-19 Relief Bill and Insulin Affordability Bill

Posted on Apr. 15 2020

Wellness In The Woods Offering Recovery Action Plan For Those Who Need Mental Health Services

Posted on Apr. 14 2020

Northwoods Adventure: DNR Cancels 2020 Egg Take Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Posted on Apr. 14 2020

Local Gyms Find New Ways to Connect With Their Athletes

Posted on Apr. 14 2020

Sanford Health Deploys Rapid Testing For COVID-19 With Results in 45 Minutes

Posted on Apr. 14 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.