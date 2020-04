Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz is expected to announce early this week a decision on whether to extend Minnesota’s stay-at-home order. Currently, the order is slated to end this Friday at 5 PM.

Bring Me The News reports approximately 28 percent of Minnesota’s workforce is currently affected by the stay-at-home order.

