Walz Calls for Special Session to Pass COVID-19 Relief Package

Gov. Tim Walz formally called a special session of the MN Legislature for Monday to pass a relief package for businesses and workers affected by the four-week “pause” he ordered last month.

Those restrictions included a shutdown of bars and restaurants (except for takeout and delivery), gyms, and other activities, including high school sports. The Governor has not yet said whether he’ll extend any of those restrictions past Dec. 18.

Lawmakers continue to work at negotiating an aid package that could pass both the Democratic-controlled House and the Republican-led Senate. The Democratic governor and legislative leaders from both parties have expressed optimism that they can reach a deal.

