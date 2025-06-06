Jun 6, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Walz Calls for Special Session, Reaches Budget Agreement with Lawmakers

Minnesota State Capitol Building Ap File Resize

FILE – Morning light strikes the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)

Gov. Walz has called for a special session after reaching a budget agreement with Republican and Democratic legislative leaders.

The special session will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday morning. Legislators will look to pass 14 pre-negotiated bills as well as four non-budget bills, including a bonding bill.

Walz said in a statement that the agreement is “the result of hundreds of hours of good-faith, bipartisan debate on the best ways to improve the health, safety, and wellbeing of Minnesotans,” and that all sides had to make concessions in order to reach a compromise.

