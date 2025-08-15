Walz Authorizes State Disaster Assistance for June 21 Storm

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz announced the authorization of emergency assistance for areas of northwest and west central Minnesota following severe storms that caused significant destruction earlier this summer.

The June 21 derecho damaged infrastructure, caused power outages for several days across the area, and downed an estimated 9 million trees. Areas affected by the storm fell just short of eligibility to request for federal assistance by $800,000.

The Disaster Assistance Contingency Account will provide a 75% reimbursement for public infrastructure damage. Funding and public assistance will aid Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, and Todd counties and the White Earth Band of Chippewa in rebuilding public infrastructure damaged by the storms.

All areas affected by the June 21 storm will submit a damage assessment report and will be reimbursed for 75% of that. The other 25% is left up to those local governments.